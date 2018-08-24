Tanzania: SUA in Training Plan to Boost Grape Output

IN an effort to uplift the level of grape production in Dodoma, the Morogorobased Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) plans to introduce a special programme to train extension officers on cash crop production.

SUA, which will team up with the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), will also set up vineyards for the cash crop in Dodoma, according to TARI's Manager at Makutopora, Dr Leon Mrosso. "The initiative will play a key role in addressing challenges facing grape farmers and thereby improve productivity of the crop in the country," Dr Mrosso said here yesterday.

He noted that the programme would include establishment of a vast vineyard project as well as opening of a special faculty to impart on the extension officers, agronomic knowledge on grapes. Dr Mrosso said there was no tertiary institution in the county that offered training on grape farming, resulting in poor performance of the cash crop.

"For instance, grapes can be grown in different parts of the county, but unfortunately, the major-ity have a notion that the crop can be grown only in Dodoma," he added. He revealed other places where grapes can be cultivated as Kilimanjaro, Tanga, Babati, Karatu, Tabora, Bunda and Peramiho.

"Among types of grapes being grown in the county include Makutupora Reds, Black Rose, Alphonse Lavalle, Malagha Crevein, Muscat Humberg and Halily Belly," he said.

However, Dr Mroso said the cultivation of grapes in Tanzania was encountering several challenges, including diseases like powdery medew and down medew.