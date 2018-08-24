RORYA resident and murder convict Lameck Bazir has challenged the conviction and death sentence by the Bukoba High Court. The court had convicted and sentenced the 47-year old Mara resident to death over the murder of a person with albinism.

In the memorandum of appeal, the convict, through Bukoba-based Advocate Aaron Kabunga, argued that the prosecution side failed to establish the murder case beyond any reasonable doubt and the presiding Judge misdirected himself by relying on visual evidence. He further argued before Justice Mbarouk Salum chaired Court of Appeal that the first witness, Evarist Andrew was unreliable.

"Your honour, the discrepancies are irreconcilable. We ask this honourable Court of Appeal to quash the conviction, set aside the sentence and set the appellant free," Advocate Kabunga told the panel whose other members were Rehema Mkuye and Ferdinand Wambali.

Former Bukoba High Court Judge Filimin Matogoro on October 27, 2016 convicted two people of murder of the person with albinism and sentenced them to death by hanging. The convicts were Lameck Bazir and his 72-year old father inlaw, Pancras Minago, the resident of Rusabya village in Biharamulo District.

Minago died later while in remand prison. Prosecuting, Senior State Attorney Athuman Matuma told the High Court during hearing of the Criminal Case No 57/2015 that the two convicts, with two other people who were not in court, murdered the late Magdalena Andrea and fled with several of her body parts.

The offence was committed at around 7.30pm on September 21, 2008. Fraisca Felix (PW10) told the High Court that on the material date at around 4pm, the second accused, Minago, with two other people, arrived at her house and asked her if Magdalena was present. She informed them that she had gone to a nearby local market.

Later, in the evening, she heard screams and rushed hiding some seven paces from the scene where she clearly identified the two convicts who were attacking the deceased. Evarist Andrea told the High Court that the first accused, Bazir, arrived at Rusabya village, posing as a traditional herbalist and told them,

"Watu wa Biharamulo ni maskini, mnaachia dili (albino) atembee bila ulinzi... loosely translated as 'Biharamulo residents are poor yet you are letting a person with albinism to walk without bodyguards.'

He testified that he initially snubbed the talks as nonsense but when his sister, Magdalena, was killed on September 21, 2008, he recalled the remarks and immediately reported the matter to the Village Chairman.

Justice Matogoro observed that the 12 prosecution witnesses who testified in court were trustful and their evidence was collaborative, leaving no grain of doubt that there were no other killers but the convicts.

He noted that expert evidence by two Government Chemists- Gloria Machuve and Fidelis Segumva, who conducted DNA tests on the killers' weapons, were crucial because blood tests matched those of the convicts.