Ghana: 1 Killed, 17 Injured in Road Accident At Akateng

One person has been confirmed dead, and 17 others injured in a fatal accident involving a KIA truck transporting goods and traders to Akateng in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region.

Four of the victims, including the driver, who were in critical conditions, have been referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital, in Koforidua, while the others were on admission at the Asesewa Government Hospital.

The traders were sitting on top of their goods, mostly processed gari in sacks at the bucket of the KIA truck, and fell to the ground during the accident.

The Akateng and Asesewa Market are the two most viable and well-patronised market centres in the district, attracting many traders and farmers.

However, due to the poor road networks in the district, commercial motorcycles and KIA trucks have become the common means of transportation.

According to Paul Atakora, the Upper Manya Krobo District Administrator for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the practice was even more dangerous during market days, and boat owners overload passengers, who do not wear life jackets, and goods across the Affram River.

He said NADMO has embarked on public safety education to stop the practice but to no avail. - starrfmonline.com