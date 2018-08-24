24 August 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 1 Killed, 17 Injured in Road Accident At Akateng

Tagged:

Related Topics

One person has been confirmed dead, and 17 others injured in a fatal accident involving a KIA truck transporting goods and traders to Akateng in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region.

Four of the victims, including the driver, who were in critical conditions, have been referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital, in Koforidua, while the others were on admission at the Asesewa Government Hospital.

The traders were sitting on top of their goods, mostly processed gari in sacks at the bucket of the KIA truck, and fell to the ground during the accident.

The Akateng and Asesewa Market are the two most viable and well-patronised market centres in the district, attracting many traders and farmers.

However, due to the poor road networks in the district, commercial motorcycles and KIA trucks have become the common means of transportation.

According to Paul Atakora, the Upper Manya Krobo District Administrator for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the practice was even more dangerous during market days, and boat owners overload passengers, who do not wear life jackets, and goods across the Affram River.

He said NADMO has embarked on public safety education to stop the practice but to no avail. - starrfmonline.com

Ghana

Fisherman in Court for Robbery

A 25-year-old fisherman, who allegedly robbed a Vehicle Inspector of the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA)… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.