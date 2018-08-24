Ghana: Security Enlistment Fraudster in Police Custody

The middle aged man, who was involved in a security enlistment scam, is still in police custody for failing to satisfy the bail condition of GH¢55,000 with two sureties.

George Darko, who was coughing while his charges were being read to him, told the court that he was unwell, therefore, he could not contact his family to bail him.

His charges which he pleaded not guilty to, were amended from 25 to 27 counts of defrauding by false pretences.

Darko is said to have defrauded 25 people promising to help them get enlisted into security services including the military, police and Fire Service.

Chief Inspector Isaac Agbemehia, said Darko who lives at Ashongman Estates, defrauded 25 people who were interested in joining the security services.

Prosecution said between 2017 and 2018, Darko introduced himself to one Aikins Kofi Asare as a national security operative, and said he could assist him get enlisted into any of the security services.

He said Asare gave Darko's mobile number to his friends, who were also interested in the security recruitment.

The court heard that Darko directed his victims to his residence and asked each of them to pay a fee of GH¢6,000.00, but asked them to pay initial amount of GH¢1,500, to enable him (Darko) start the processes.

Chief Insp Agbemehia said victims paid monies ranging between GH¢ 1000 and GH¢4,000, totalling GH¢54, 900.

He said Darko after receiving the said amount failed to honour his promise and went into hiding but was on July 20, 2018, arrested and charged for defrauding.