Ghana: Fisherman in Court for Robbery

A 25-year-old fisherman, who allegedly robbed a Vehicle Inspector of the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) of three mobile phones at Bortianor beach in Accra, was remanded into police custody, by an Accra circuit court.

Oko Boars, accused, have pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

He would appear again before the court presided by Mrs Afi Agbanu, on September 4.

Boars is said to have committed the act with two other persons; Paa Tee and One Solo, who were currently at large.

His two accomplices allegedly stabbed Issaka Nortey, the complainant, on his shoulder and neck.

Prosecuting Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said the complainant Issaka Nortey resides at Tuba while Boars resides at Oshiyie.

The court heard that on August 15, this year, at about 6pm, Mr Nortey and his friend, Georgina Odoom, who is also a witness in the case visited the Kusum Beach at Bortiannor to take photographs.

On their way, prosecution said, Mr Nortey and Ms Odoom saw Boars and his two accomplices trailing them.

Insp Ahiabor said Boars and his accomplices accosted the complainant, who was carrying a lady's bag containing three phones, Itel, Samsung, and Infinix Hot.

Prosecution said accused and his accomplices ordered the complainant to hand over the bag, but he declined.

Insp Ahiabor said they pushed the complainant into the sea at Kusum with the intent of suffocating him, but he fought accused person and his accomplices.

Boars' accomplices who were armed with knives stabbed the complainant in the shoulder and neck, and Boars fled with the bag.

Insp Ahiabor said Boars and his accomplices left behind their sandals and some witnesses collected the sandals and hid them.

Later Boars and his accomplices came back to look for their sandals, but they were chased and Boars was nabbed while the others escaped.

Prosecution said the complainant made a report to the police and he was given a medical form to seek treatment at the hospital.

"Efforts are being made to apprehend the two at large to face the full rigours of the law," prosecution said. - GNA