Kenya: After Lamu, County Now Bans Taxis From Shella

The Lamu County Government has included Shella town in its ban on motorcycle taxis.
Initially, only Lamu Old Town had been listed as a prohibited site for operation of boda boda businesses but, on Friday, Lamu County Tourism, Trade and Industrialisation Executive Dismas Mwasambu clarified that even Shella is a UNESCO heritage site whose unique architecture and culture required protecting.
Speaking to the Nation in his office on Friday, Mr Mwasambu urged the Lamu Island boda boda operators to adhere with the new rule failure to which they will be arrested and charged.