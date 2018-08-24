Uganda: Museveni Now Court Martials Former Police Boss

For the second time in as many days, President Yoweri Museveni's government has arraigned a civilian citizen before a Ugandan military court.

On Friday, the country's former Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura appeared before the Makindye General Court martial, just 24 hours after MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine was charged at the court martial.

Bobi Wines's charges of illegal possession of firearm have since been dropped and fresh treason charges proffered against him in the law courts..

The charges against Kayihura include failure to protect war material, failure to supervise and account for arms given to Flying squad and Crime Intelligence Unit between 2010 and 2018, as well as aiding kidnappings by commission, repatriating Rwandan exiles and refugees and Ugandan citizens to Rwanda between 2010 and 2016.

NOT GUILTY

The 62-year-old, who served as police boss between 2005 and 2018, pleaded not guilty to all the charges and applied for bail. The case was adjourned to September 4.

Media reports in Uganda indicated the former police boss is likely to face more 'serious charges' including the assassination of his former deputy Andrew Kaweesi and links with a foreign government.

Kayihura has been in detention at a military camp for the past two and a half months. He appeared to fall out of favour with Museveni when he was fired in March.