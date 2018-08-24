Kenya: TV Girl Kobi Kihara Plagiarised Salad Photo and Kenyans Won't Let Her Be

Photo: Nairobi News

Former NTV host Kobi Kihara was the butt of jokes on social media over accusations of plagiarising a picture - of salad!

Ms Kihara, who is now in the United States for studies, took to her Instagram and posted a picture of a salad she claims to have made herself.

"I make a bad ass salad #NomNomNom #Salad #KobiWithAnEye," she captioned the picture.

Turns out the photo of the Rosemary chicken, bacon and avocado salad was lifted from the internet. It belongs to a blogger called How Sweet Eats.

Kobi had gone to the extent of giving the salad's recipe to one of her followers who wanted to try it out, telling her that she found it in her mother's fridge.

"Sawa honey will do: Recipe: it's sliced cherry tomatoes, then mixed lettuce, you can find this kind in Zuccini or Chandarana in Nai, sundried tomatoes, bacon (fry till hard then break it up to small pieces), sliced grilled chicken, red onion, add spice of your choosing~I added rosemary, you can't see it but I added cherry raisins and peanuts then of course Avocado baby! The dressing is pear vinaigrette, it's so good! I found in my mums fridge."

It later emerged that she had stolen more than just a salad.

From her former colleague at Ken Mijungu, to radio host Shaffie Weru and the always hawk eyed Kenyans on social media, they could not let her be.

Chef Kobi Kihara... Nom Nom 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #KobiWithAnEye For stealing 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/As8iUpPKq5

- aleckie ronald (@SirAlexas) August 24, 2018

😂 "content producer" chiniii

-- Stephen Musyoka (@smusyoka) August 24, 2018

Huyo alienda states juzi siku izi siasa za uko anazijua kuliko watu wa uko 😂😂😂😂😂

-- Emir (@doclewisville) August 24, 2018

Tunaweza sema amekobi picha ya wenyewe? 😂

-- JEROME╰_╯ (@Dayvey) August 24, 2018

Can we say that the Fridge is now International fam??? pic.twitter.com/0V7N0UWgV8

-- Duncan Nyasio (@Duny_Niche) August 24, 2018

😂😂😂😂 Huyu ata sembe sidhani kama anaeza pika...

-- Makori (@Vostimacs) August 24, 2018

Unaharibu wewe 😂😂😂😂😂

-- mmnjug™ (@mmnjug) August 24, 2018

Aki it's Friday morning boo, ungewacha a enjoy ka weekend

-- Charlotte Bwana (Char)😊 (@Char_Bwana) August 24, 2018