Malawi: Chikale Primary School Stands Out With 94 Percent Secondary School Selection

By Ellen Chirwa

Nkhatabay — Parents in Nkhatabay have applauded Chikale Primary School teachers for outstanding results of the 2018 Primary School Leaving (PSLC) Certificate Examinations where 49 out of 52 learners have been selected to various secondary schools reperesenting 94% selection rate.

All the 52 learners passed the examinations with 26 and 23 learners been selected to various boarding Secondary Schools and Community Day Secondary schools respectively.

One of the parents whose child has been selected to Bandawe Secondary School, Iniya Phiri said in an interview on Wednesday in Nkhatabay, attributed the school's outstanding performance to hard working spirit of teachers.

He said the school's relationship parents was sour at first as parents thought that teachers at the school were ill-treating learners by encouraging the learners to be in class as early as 6 am and knock off evening hours .

"Am very happy with the outcome of the examinations as they reflect the hard working spirit of teachers at this school and we as parents and guardians will soon visit the teachers to express our gratitude and encourage the teachers to continue working hard," Phiri pointed out.

Head teacher for Chikale Primary School, Mazongolo Banda said the secret to the school's success is hard working spirit portrayed by punctuality by both teachers and learners adding that besides hard working, the school sources Standard 8 mock examinations from within and outside the district.

"In addition to that, we have the support from District Education Managers office which has been providing the school with awards for its outstanding performance for three consecutive years. These awards motivate teachers and learners under the slogan 'no performance no peace," he explained.

