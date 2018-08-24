Malawi: Minister Hails NRWB, Wants Other Water Boards to Learn From It

Mzuzu — Pic by McCarthy Mwalwimba

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha has hailed Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) for initiating projects and expanding coverage of water provision to the clients.

He has since asked the water board to share its techniques with other water boards in the country.

Speaking Tuesday evening in Mzuzu after NRWB presented to him performance progress report for the year ending 30th June, 2018, Mwanamvekha said the board was doing well in initiating projects and expanding coverage.

"I am pleased that NRWB is doing extremely well compared to other water boards. I can say that without fear of contradicting myself," he said.

Mwanamvekha said all water boards had set targets on a number of projects, to initiate profitability, water quality improvement, non-revenue water reduction and coverage expansion among others.

"They are doing very well in terms of projects and coverage because they are almost at 90 per cent of the population that is supposed to be covered.

They are only remaining with 10 per cent.

"The other water boards are lacking in some projects. You talk about profitability; some of them are in losses as we speak now," the minister said.

Mwanamvekha said the many projects that NRWB has are helping to expand water supply coverage.

"NRWB has many projects; probably that is why even their coverage is bigger. That's why we have suggested that, perhaps, NRWB should teach the other water boards how to deal with their problems.

"Through WASAMA [Water Services Association of Malawi], they should meet and discuss the issues. Our goal is SDG [Sustainable development Goal] number six which advocates water for all," he said.

However, Mwanamvekha said NRWB should work to reduce non-revenue water (water that is lost through leakages) and improve further on profitability and water quality.

According to the report, NRWB recently completed one project and has five others under implementation. The board has also 10 proposed projects waiting for funding.

NRWB's Chief Executive Officer, Titus Mtegha said the board already has a mechanism to reduce non-revenue water through a water efficiency project financed by European Investment Bank.

"This project will zero in and assist us to reduce non-revenue water from the current 33 per cent to some where about 25 per cent in the next two years," Mtegha said.