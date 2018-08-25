Ethiopia: Maximizing Biogas Socio-Economic Benefits

As the world moves aggressively into alternative, renewable energy sources, biogas technology is becoming the centerpiece of this momentum. Biogas, as an energy source, is produced by utilizing the waste stream of livestock, and mixing it with water in a biogas plant, where it is formed in an oxygen-free environment. Thus, as the gas generated is non-polluting, biogas is a cheap, renewable and clean source of energy.

Weighing its socio-economic upsides, Ethiopia has zoomed in on Biogas technology for its potential to serve as an alternative energy source, especially in rural areas, while a feasibility study has indicated that a large potential market for domestic biogas, which is estimated to be between 1.1 to 3.5 million households, exists in the country.

Ethiopia has setup a National Biogas Program with the aim of improving the livelihood and quality of life of rural households through the exploitation of market and non-market benefits of domestic biogas.

As to Yeheyis Eshetu, Acting Director of Alternative Energy Technology Transfer Directorate with Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity (MoWIE), the biogas program has been a good success story. Upto 11 thousand biogas products has been disseminated in the past decade, and given its multi-dimensional benefits, it has served up quite well, he added.

Stating how it is a relatively growing technology, the Director noted that one of its socio-economic advantages is in terms of the high value organic fertilizer it generates as its by-product. Experts say that the byproduct of the biogas generation process is enriched organic, which is a perfect supplement to, or substitute for, chemical fertilizers.

Yeheyis opines that there has been a substantial difference in production between farmlands that used its by-product as fertilizer on their crops to those did not, or to those that use inorganic fertilizer. "With this in mind, we are working on to familiarize the farmers about these benefits of the technology." All in all, works are being carried out to expand the technology in potential areas across the country, which rules out water scare areas as the technology is heavily reliant on water.

According to the Ministry, not only more than four thousand biogas plants have been bought and distributed while creating jobs for more than hundred people, it also estimates that more than one thousand tons of urea fertilizer was able to be replaced by natural fertilizer in this past year alone.

As a modern and alternative energy source, biogas also brings other type of economic benefits to users, in terms of improving health and time saving for households, which is manifested through saving from relative cost of fuel and cooking time, cost-of-illness of acute respiratory illness, and of course, in terms of improving the sanitation and hygienic conditions.

Also, biogas technology helps preserve forests and the ecosystem, and reduces emissions that contribute to global climate change. In this regard, more than nine thousand tons of firewood have been saved this year alone.

Despite huge headway made in the distribution and use of biogas technology in Ethiopia, the Director said that there has been some issues with regards to maintaining and managing the plant as there are many cases where they stop working after being operational.

He added that since they are sensitive and new technology, there have been many biogases not working due to misuse; which added with the fact that there is a lag in getting spare part appliances, is causing some challenges in the use of biogas in Ethiopia. Further explaining, Yeheyis said that the plant should be feed (dung) daily, and if this is not done, production decreases and may get stuck.

With this in mind, it is necessary to raise the awareness of the farmers on how to maintain and manage the technology. As for the Director, organizing and training the youth in areas where the plants are heavily used will not only provide maintenance service nearby for the farmers and other users, but the youth themselves can make a decent sustainable living out of it- creating a simple circular economy out of it.

The whole process of installing biogas plant involves huge number of people assembling appliances, mostly in remote rural areas, which brings some logistical challenges. So, in order to solve some of these and related issues involved in the process, research is aggressively undertaken by the relevant bodies, and international development partners that are actively working on the technology.

According to Yeheyis, research work with the view of improving the technology, and contextualizing to the contexts of Ethiopia is done in parallel to the distribution works. In relation to this, the Director said: "The technology came from Asia, whose foods differ from Ethiopian culinary, which is more energy-intensive.

For instance, baking Injera consumes too much energy, and demands making the biogas bigger with additional cost.

And given that the demands for the biogas would have been considerably more had it been possible to make Injera, we are undertaking research in order to make that possible by modifying the technology; for it to be able to save energy." Yeheyis said that the aim behind these research works is to enable farmers and other users get the maximum use and output from the technology.

All in all, considering biogas technology provides a list of cost-effective benefit for farmers and members of the poorer levels of the population, and in general for its potential to serve as an alternative energy source to a country like Ethiopia, it should be given the focus needed to maintain the growing momentum and enable the country get its due from the technology.