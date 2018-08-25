24 August 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Africa: Ethiopian Airlines Concludes Purchase of 49% Stake in New Chadian Airlines

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Simon Boddy
(File photo).
By Andualem Sisay

Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it has completed the deal to purchase a 49 per cent stake in new Chadian Airlines.

In the joint venture, the government of Chad will retain 51 per cent.

The new Chadian flag carrier is set to start operations on October 1.

"The strategic equity partnership in the launching of the new Chad national carrier is part of our Vision 2025 multiple hub strategy in Africa," said Mr Tewolde Gebremariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

The Ethiopian carrier already has similar deals with several African countries as part of its growth plan.

It has a 49 per cent stake in national airlines of Malawi and Guinea, 45 per cent in Zambian Airways, and 40 per cent in Togo-based Asky Airline.

It is also in negotiations with other countries including Mozambique, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, DR Congo, Nigeria and Ghana for similar agreements.

"The new Chad national carrier will serve as a strong hub in central Africa availing domestic, regional and eventually international air connectivity to the major destinations in the Middle East, Europe and Asia," Mr Tewolde said.

ET already runs the hubs in Lome (Togo) and Lilongwe (Malawi).

Ethiopia

U.S. Delegation Visits Ethiopia to Discuss Reforms, Human Rights

A U.S. delegation is heading to Ethiopia on Wednesday to talk about the country's reform efforts since Prime Minister… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.