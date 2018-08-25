Malawi's RNB Sensation Kell Kay in Maiden UK Show - Promises a Musical Thriller

Malawi's multi-award winning Afro-pop and R'n'B sensation, silky-voiced Kell Kay who will be performing in the United Kingdom (UK) for the first time this Sunday promises a musical thriller and fireworks to his fans and the patrons that will attend the show.

The RnB crooner, Kell Kay, whose real name is Kelly Kambwiri, who left Malawi on Friday afternoon aboard South African Airways said: "I would like to promise that I will give my all in the UK. I have always wanted to perform for my loyal fans in the UK and time has come for me to give them my best."

Added s the Mr Yesu and Mwano hitmaker: "I am more than prepared for the showdown. I love my fans and as a thank you for their support I give them the best of everything that I have because without my fans, I am but nothing. The UK shows will be like a thunderbolt and I guarantee everyone who will attend my UK shows that they will be a musical thriller on the prowl."

The Milandu singer who will be playing with a live band will kick-start his maiden UK tour at Jameeah Spencer Football Stadium on Studland Road, Northampton, NN2 6NE this Sunday, August 26 from 12:00 Midday to 9:00 pm.

The entry charges to the family entertainment show are pegged at £10 for adults and just £3 for children.

During the show, the Malawian angelic songster and golden-voiced lyrist, will share the stage alongside various star-studded international artists such as Micnity from Uganda, Murakz from Kenya and Moses Kelly from the Gambia.

The tour starts on 26 August and will follow a series of musical shows before the artist returns to Malawi three weeks later.

"This is the biggest time in my music career, it is every artist's dream to perform on the international stage and the UK is one of the places every artist in the world dreams to play in, the time has come for me to stage my shows to my fans and music lovers in the UK and am very excited about it. I thank God for giving me a singing voice as music is the only best way I can express myself," said Kell Kay.

Kell Kay added: "I thank God for this opportunity which I have prayed for a long time to come through, and I salute the organisers in the UK for making this show come to reality. I am going to play all my songs and I have a surprise package for my fans. I will play some of my new songs for the first time this Sunday which I have never played elsewhere."

Janet Jesyln, the artistic director of Baba Baraka Entertainment, the organisers of the event said: "We are ready and set for the family day out show that will cater for everyone of any age. Apart from the music and dance, we have also lined up kids' activities such us football, hula-hoops, bouncy slides."

Added Janet Jesyln: "There will also be African food on sale and those wanting to sell anything at the event or set up a stall should contact us and we will have you sorted. Come one and come all. Let us celebrate life, success and God's blessings."

Kell Kay started Singing at a tender age of six but he rose to fame and stardom in 2014 with a song called Ndilore ndipite then followed with hits Tiye,Ndi ine, Mwano just to mention but a few.

He has a full package of an accomplished musician, good looks and heavenly sweet-and-soft voice has featured other notable artists like Gwamba, Macelba, Nepman, Martse, Phyzix, Charisma, Lilia and Many more.

In 2017 the Kell Kay released His First EP called 'All for you,' which has hit songs like Mr Yesu featuring Gwamba, Simple Girl feat hyphen and Mbuli among others.

He won UMP best RnB artist both in 2016 and 2017 and also won Nyasa Music awards best RNB in 2017 and 2018.

The family day event has attracted a host of other performances from countries like Kenya, Zimbabwe, Gambia, Uganda and Tanzania.