Uganda: Torture Victim Cries Out for Shs300m Compensation

A man who the police maimed during a demonstration in Rukungiri District and was awarded Shs300m by court as a result of the torture, has cried out for help to access treatment.

Mr Jasper Atukunda was on December 7, 2017 granted compensation by the High Court in Kabale following the serious injuries he suffered during the protest.

On September 11, 2012, Mr Atukunda joined other residents of Rukungiri Municipality in a walk to the offices of the Resident District Commissioner to deliver a petition concerning the poor state of Mitano Bridge that connects their town to Kanungu District.

He told court that during the procession, police led by the then district police commander violently dispersed them with batons and tear gas.

Atukunda said he was arrested and tortured by the police.

On release from police detention, Mr Atukunda was admitted to Nyakibale hospital and went through several medical operations in different hospitals after developing a urinary complication which has persisted to date despite undergoing surgical operations at different health units.

Mr Atukunda was set to fly to Turkey for further treatment but is stranded because he has no money.

Mr Atukunda, a father of six, says he was businessman running a hardware shop, which has since collapsed.

He is unable to lead a normal life as he has to permanently pass urine through a catheter. He also suffered trauma to the head and needs to constantly be on medication.

"Since 2012, I can't sleep on my own, I need medication to sleep, and they are very expensive to get," Mr Atukunda says.

What the lawyer says

Mr Ladislaus Rwakafuzi, the lawyer who represented him, says the award to Mr Atukunda has not been settled for eight months now because the responsible government offices have not taken it up.

"The police is the one supposed to pay and the Attorney General who is supposed to tell them has done nothing about it," Mr Rwakafuzi said.

Repeated attempts to reach Attorney General William Byaruhanga over the matter failed because he did not respond to our phone calls.

With the money awarded by court not forthcoming, Mr Atukunda has resorted to begging "all people of good heart" to help him access treatment.