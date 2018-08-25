South Africa: Two Police Officers Killed in Separate Incidents

Police have initiated a 72-hour Activation Plan to track down the killers of two police officers who were killed in separate incidents in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng respectively on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the KZN based constable was killed while conducting an operation at the KwaMashu Hostel.

"The members heard gunshot sounds emanating from the informal settlement within the hostel and proceeded to investigate," said police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili in a statement.

"Two suspects were spotted and two police officers chased after them. The suspects opened fire at the police officers, wounding a 28-year-old member and the 36-year-old constable."

His Gauteng colleague was shot and killed after intervening in a robbery in progress in the Malvern area of Johannesburg.

"It is alleged that the police saw one of the suspects fleeing the scene and the 36-year-old member chased after the suspect on foot. The member was fatally shot at the corner of David and Mars streets."

The acting national commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Lebeoana Jacob Tsumane condemned the killings.

"We have been doing well in combating the scourge of serious crimes around the country but at the expense of several of our members", said Tsumane.

"The time is now for our communities to rally behind the police to put an end to these continuous attacks on the authority of the state", added General Tsumane.

Tsumane also said that police killers live in the communities and that it was time to reclaim the streets, but that police alone will not win against criminals.

"Therefore, communities are urged to rally behind the police to overcome these and all other serious crimes."

Source: News24