25 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Mahia Look to Finish Job As Leopards Seek to Spoil K'ogalo Party

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Kanyiri Wahito/The Nation
Gor Mahia's Philemon Otieno, left, tries to go past Rayon Sports' Niyonzima Oliver during their Caf Confederation Cup Group D match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.
By David Kwalimwa

Gor Mahia are focused on wrapping up the Kenyan Premier League with a record extending 17th title this weekend but their rivals AFC Leopards are determined to spoil the party when the two sides clash in the Mashemeji derby on Saturday.

Victory for K'Ogalo against the old enemy in the 4pm kick off match at Kasarani stadium will see them accumulate 71 points for an assailable lead with six matches to spare.

As such Dylan Kerr's charges will be declared the 2018 Kenyan Premier League.

This is why, Gor Mahia forward Francis Mustafa, who has scored four times in nine appearances since joining K'Ogalo from Rwanda's Kiyovu Sports last month, has given a brutal assessment of the situation.

FINISH THE JOB

"The team has put in a lot of work to get to this stage and we have the opportunity to finish the job. A win is possible and that's what we are looking for," said the 22-year-old.

But AFC Leopards coach Rodolfo Zapata begs to differ. While almost conceding his opponents will ultimately win the league title this season, the Argentine coach would rather the occasion doesn't unfold in his presence.

"Obviously everybody wants to win. I also want to win regardless of whom we play against but there are different ways to do it," said Zapata who is keen on a first ever win over Gor Mahia.

And as you would expect, social media is already on fire with unfriendly banter and divergent opinions flying around between the two sets of fans.

Kenya

Three Nairobi County Assembly Officers Arrested Over Graft

Three Nairobi County Assembly officials were on Friday arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.