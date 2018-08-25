Kenya: Gor Mahia Look to Finish Job As Leopards Seek to Spoil K'ogalo Party

Photo: Kanyiri Wahito/The Nation

Gor Mahia's Philemon Otieno, left, tries to go past Rayon Sports' Niyonzima Oliver during their Caf Confederation Cup Group D match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Gor Mahia are focused on wrapping up the Kenyan Premier League with a record extending 17th title this weekend but their rivals AFC Leopards are determined to spoil the party when the two sides clash in the Mashemeji derby on Saturday.

Victory for K'Ogalo against the old enemy in the 4pm kick off match at Kasarani stadium will see them accumulate 71 points for an assailable lead with six matches to spare.

As such Dylan Kerr's charges will be declared the 2018 Kenyan Premier League.

This is why, Gor Mahia forward Francis Mustafa, who has scored four times in nine appearances since joining K'Ogalo from Rwanda's Kiyovu Sports last month, has given a brutal assessment of the situation.

FINISH THE JOB

"The team has put in a lot of work to get to this stage and we have the opportunity to finish the job. A win is possible and that's what we are looking for," said the 22-year-old.

But AFC Leopards coach Rodolfo Zapata begs to differ. While almost conceding his opponents will ultimately win the league title this season, the Argentine coach would rather the occasion doesn't unfold in his presence.

"Obviously everybody wants to win. I also want to win regardless of whom we play against but there are different ways to do it," said Zapata who is keen on a first ever win over Gor Mahia.

And as you would expect, social media is already on fire with unfriendly banter and divergent opinions flying around between the two sets of fans.