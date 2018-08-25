25 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: 60 Foreigners Residing in Kenya On Fake Marriage Certificates Deported

By Thomas Matiko

The Immigration Department has deported 60 foreigners who were recently found living in Kenya on falsified passports and marriage certificates.

In addition to this, 28 immigration officers found guilty of irregular issuance of passports to foreigners have also been fired.

This has been revealed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i whose office has initiated a crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Some of the deported foreigners are also reported to have married Kenyan women using their fake documents.

"We have actually fired 28 staffers at the Immigration Department because of bribes to issue passports to people who don't deserve them," Matiang'i said on Friday.

The CS was speaking at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi where he addressed security chiefs in the country, Regional Commissioners and Regional Police Commandants.

DEPORTATION

The CS added that a new team of staffers had been constituted at the Immigration Department following a thorough vetting and training exercise.

Matiang'i also said his Ministry will continue deporting more foreigners who are in the country illegally.

"In the next three months until the end of November, we have to remove from our midst people who are here without the requisite documents. These people must go back to wherever they came from," he said.

He further cautioned the security chiefs against abuse of Immigration Acts related to marriage which has in the past provide a major loophole for culprits evade arrest.

The CS also delivered to the security chiefs a complied records of all the foreigners who are in the country legally to enable them get hold of the fake ones whenever they make arrests.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

