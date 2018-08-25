25 August 2018

Africa: RNP Most Reliable Police Force in Africa - Wef Report

By Nasra Bishumba

Rwanda is the number one African country where citizens trust and rely on Police services to enforce law and order and 13th globally, according to the World Economic Forum.

The World Economic Forum's 2017/2018 Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) ranks Rwanda above countries like the United Kingdom, which is 19th, United States (22), France (29) and Germany at 38.

The worst performers in Africa are South Africa, at 118, and Nigeria at 123.

Talking to The New Times, the Minister for Justice, Johnston Busingye, attributed the good ranking to consistency and discipline among other things.

"The national police is always striving to be as professional as can be and to achieve that, there is consistent training, we encourage citizen focused policing, we leverage on technology, push service delivery to the limit and, most importantly, there is zero tolerance for crime generally and corruption in particular," he said.

The Executive Director of Transparency International Rwanda Chapter, Apollinaire Mupinganyi, said that: "We are witnessing good progress and improvement in service delivery in general but more particularly in law enforcement institutions. From our previous reports, it's obvious that the Rwanda National Police has improved even in terms of perception. For instance, the likelihood of a bribe, which was around 18 per cent in the past years, is now down to 11 per cent".

According to the World Economic Forum, Rwanda is one of the most competitive countries in Africa thanks to an efficient labour market and political stability.

