Africa: Italy Reaffirms Willingness to Support Tunisia in Fight Against Organised Crime and Irregular Migration

Tunis/Tunisia — Italy's ambassador to Tunis Lorenzo Fanara has affirmed his country's willingness to support Tunisia's efforts in its fight against organised crime and irregular migration.

At his meeting Friday with Interior Minister Hichem Fourati, the diplomat also stressed Italy's commitment to support the Tunisian security institution through developing training programmes and providing necessary equipment.

The meeting focused on security co-operation and ways to expand it, according to a statement from the Interior Ministry.