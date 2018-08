A unit of the National Navy, on Friday, recovered the body of an irregular migrant east of Zarat, 8 miles from the… Read more »

The department adds after confirmed cases of cholera were recently reported in Algeria, the specialised services have undertaken to intensify prevention activities against this disease including, in particular, the control of drinking water and the environment as well as food.

Tunis/Tunisia — No cases of cholera have been recorded in Tunisia, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Friday.

