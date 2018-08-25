Africa: Djerba Illegal Migrant Boat Sinking - Navy Recovers Second Body

Tunis/Tunisia — A unit of the National Navy, on Friday, recovered the body of an irregular migrant east of Zarat, 8 miles from the Tunisian coast, said spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, Major Mohamed Zekri.

The same source said after the sinking of a boat carrying about 10 irregular migrants on August 19, 2018 off the western coast of Djerba, the National Guard units searched for the bodies of the missing and recovered 5 bodies. Units of the Ministry of National Defence have recovered two bodies so far and one of the migrants survived after reaching the Tunisian coast.

He added that the rescue operation took place Friday after a helicopter of the Navy spotted the body of a human floating on the surface of the sea at the mentioned site.

The monitoring by Navy and air force units comes as part of the ongoing search for missing people in the sea after the sinking of that boat, he pointed out.