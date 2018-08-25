24 August 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Senegal Trudy Stevenson Dies Aged 73

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE's ambassador to Senegal and the Gambia Trudy Stevenson was found dead at her residence in Dakar, Senegal on Friday.

The MDC founding legislator was 73.

"It is true but we are yet to get in contact with all the relatives," said a senior official in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

"We will announce officially once we get in touch with them."

The former Harare North MP was appointed ambassador under the 2009 unity arrangement by Zanu PF and the two MDC formations.

When the unity government ended with the defeat of the opposition in the 2013 elections, Stevenson was allowed by then President Robert Mugabe to continue as the country's envoy in the West African country.

Her death follows that of Fidelis Mhashu, another founding MDC legislator who died on Monday night.

Zimbabwe

Vending Banned With Immediate Effect - Govt

The government has banned "all types of vending be banned with immediate effect", cabinet ministers revealed Monday as… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.