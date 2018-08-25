South Africa: Cogta MEC Mulls Probe Into Alleged Tender Irregularities in Tshwane

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has been asked to explain why an investigation should not be launched into allegations of tender irregularities that resulted in the city manager being issued with a notice of suspension this week.

The council issued Moeketsi Mosola with a notice of intention to suspend him after he was recently implicated in the awarding of an alleged irregular tender to engineering consultants GladAfrica worth a reported R12bn.

Mosola, who has been given seven days to make written submissions on the looming suspension, has denied wrongdoing and said all processes were above board and in line with the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Gauteng's cooperative governance MEC Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa raised the matter in a letter to Msimanga on Wednesday.

"I view these reports in a very serious light as it does not augur well for good and clean governance in the City of Tshwane," said Moiloa.

He pointed out that the Municipal Systems Act empowered him to appoint someone to conduct an investigation if he had reason to believe that maladministration, fraud, corruption or any serious malpractice had occurred.

Msimanga using manager as 'scapegoat'

"In the circumstances, I kindly request your good self to provide me with a written explanation, within three days of receipt of this letter, as to why it would not be necessary to exercise my powers in terms of section 106(1)(b) of the Systems Act."

It was not immediately clear whether Msimanga had responded to the letter yet.

The EFF said on Thursday that it had tabled a motion of no confidence in Msimanga.

Party leader Julius Malema said Msimanga was inconsistent and had not approached the EFF through relevant channels regarding the removal of Mosola.

He added that the mayor's claim that he was unaware of the contract in question could not be accepted, because Mosola had emailed a DA member about the contract and copied the mayor.

He said Msimanga was using the city manager as a scapegoat and the EFF would not allow that.

Qualifications audit

The EFF was of the opinion that the city manager was being punished because it was suspected that he was the one to expose the fact that Msimanga had hired former Tshwane chief of staff Marietha Aucamp.Aucamp resigned in May after it was revealed that she did not have the qualifications required for the job.

Msimanga then wrote to Mosola to institute an audit of qualifications for all officials in the City who currently hold management positions."It's time to do a proper clean-up of the system," Msimanga told News24 at the time.He said the audit would include people hired during his time as mayor and those hired before the DA-led administration took over Tshwane.Msimanga added that managers, directors and group heads at the City of Tshwane would be audited and that if they were found to be without the required qualifications they would be dealt with appropriately.

In a statement on Friday, Msimanga said he had yet to see a report on this audit.

Source: News24