A week after he was suspended for missing doping tests thrice, Kenya's World 800m bronze medallist Kipyegon Bett has tested positive to a banned performance enhancing substance.

Speaking on phone to Nation Sports, Bett confirmed having received a notification from Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) on Thursday indicating that he tested positive to blood boosting Erythropoiten (EPO) in out-of-competition tests conducted on July 31 this year.

Bett had on Thursday filed his defence with AIU after he was suspended from competing for having declined to be tested by an AIU officer. This a third offence doping offence, which resulted in a two-year ban after having missed dope test twice.

FOUR YEARS

"Yes, I have received a notification from AIU but I wonder how I could have tested for EPO when I had taken a break from competition to treat an injury after the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League in June," said Bett, the 2016 World Under-20 800m champion. "I had just filed my defence after I was accused of declining to give out my samples for testing."

Bett becomes the fifth Kenyan athlete to be suspended for doping within three month after three times World 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop, Milano Marathon champion Lucy Kabuu, African Games silver medallist Boniface Mweresa and Athens Marathon champion Samuel Kalalei.

They are all likely to get four years' ban each if found guilty what with Bett, who is with Golazo Sports, facing much stiffer ban for two doping offences.