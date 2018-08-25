24 August 2018

South Africa: Manhunt for Eight Men After Heavily Pregnant Teen Gang Raped in Limpopo

A manhunt is under way for a group of men who raped a pregnant 19-year-old woman in Limpopo, provincial police said on Friday.

The seven-month pregnant teen was targeted while walking in a village in the Senwabarwana area in the early hours of Sunday, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

He said a man called her over and asked to accompany her, but she refused. At that point, a group of men approached her, Ngoepe said.

"They attacked her and subsequently all the eight men gang raped her."

One of the men was believed to live in Windhoek village.

Ngoepe said they were all on the run.

The teenager was receiving counselling.

Asked about her health and that of her unborn baby, Ngoepe said the information would form part of a medical report.

Anyone with information about the men can contact Detective Sergeant Rashalaha on 072 26 929 71, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS the crime line on 32211.

