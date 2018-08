year-old girl died on Friday morning after being bitten by a dog at a home in Langenhovenpark, Bloemfontein, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were led to a bedroom around 10:15, where they found the toddler on a bed.

She had a serious bite wound to her neck and was lifeless.

"Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead."

Meiring said the police were investigating the circumstances around the incident.

Source: News24