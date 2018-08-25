South Africa: Ff Plus Hands Evidence Against Guptas to Zondo Commission

The FF Plus submitted to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture a report from a whistleblower with detailed allegations of irregularities around Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund (TSDBF) transactions involving Gupta-linked companies.

The party asks that the commission investigate the report and make a finding.

"The allegations refer to, among other things, the background of how the Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital was appointed as the investment manager of TSDBF as well as the consequent irregularities," said FF Plus MP Anton Alberts in a statement released on Friday.

"The FF Plus has already handed the information over to the Hawks and the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, has also been informed by means of a parliamentary question. It was Gordhan who at the time suggested that the matter must be referred to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture to be investigated.

"From information that came to light with the question to Minister Gordhan, it can be gleaned that Regiments apparently channelled an amount of R228m to Trillion Capital Partners, also a Gupta-linked company."

According to Alberts, the report outlines how Regiments and Trillian violated numerous laws with the way in which they handled transactions on behalf of TSDBF.

Explosive evidence

"The FF Plus studied the whistleblower report thoroughly and is convinced of the authenticity and factuality thereof based on already known facts about the irregularities at TSDBF. It is, therefore, imperative for the Zondo commission to pay attention to the information."

The commission heard explosive evidence from former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas on Friday.

Cope said in reaction that the "shocking evidence" confirmed "the long-held view that the ANC's leadership [was] well aware of the capture of the state by then president (Jacob) Zuma and his cohorts and its repurpose for his and the Gupta's nefarious gain and protection".

"It is simply inexcusable of the ANC, and particularly its leadership, that despite being aware of this capture of the state and of our sovereignty, it protected then president Zuma, from various attempts to legitimately remove him from office in an attempt to claw back our sovereignty, our state and access to our resources," reads the party's statement.

Cope accused current President Cyril Ramaphosa and the members of his Cabinet of either being complicit in the alleged corrupt activities of Zuma and the Guptas or knowing about them and protecting Zuma when "constitutional" attempts were made to oust him from the Presidency.

