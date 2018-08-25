Kenya: Flooded Road Leaves Motorists Stranded

Transport was paralysed on the Eldoret-Kisumu road after a stream at Kapseret, near Eldoret International Airport, broke its banks following heavy rains.

The subsequent flooding cut off the road causing snarled-up traffic.

Road users were forced to wait until the water subsided.

"I am on my way to the airport to fly to Nairobi then travel to Mombasa but with the traffic snarl-up I am afraid that I may not be able to do so.

"I am however happy that the traffic is moving and there seems to be some hope for us," Mr Kevin Amani said.

INCONVENIENCE

Ms Miriam Chebet, a motorist travelling to Mosoriot from Eldoret, said she had been held up by the snarl-up for over five hours.

"I have been using this road for so many years because I work in Eldoret but stay in Mosoriot, and I have never experienced such an incident. I hope the government through the relevant authorities will do something to avert such [an incident] in future," she said.

A spot check by the Nation established that some motorists were forced to use the Kapsabet-Lessos road detour to reach Eldoret Town and its environs.

Elsewhere, the Eshibuli-Bukura road that is currently under construction was also closed after River Lusumu burst its banks, forcing motorists to use Ekero-Musoli road.

The Meteorological department recently warned that some parts of the country - such as Nairobi, central highlands, Eldoret, Kericho and Kitale - would receive rainfall while other regions would face low temperatures.