Ghana: Aviation Sector Dong Well Since Inception - Minister

press release

Government remains committed to growing the country's aviation industry to become the hub to control domestic, regional and international flights within the West African sub-region.

Madam Cecelia Dapaah, outgoing Minister for Aviation, who gave the assurance at the Meet-The-Press series in Accra, yesterday, indicated that in pursuit of that goal, Government had undertaken a number of projects which saw the Aviation sector register tremendous growth, receiving recognition both within and beyond the borders of the country, since the inception of Aviation Ministry.

She identified one such project as the construction of a new Terminal building (T3) which had been completed and handed over for commissioning on October 2, 2018.

Madam Dapaah disclosed that the outstanding performance of Ghana's aviation sector was recognized as the best improved in safety at the prestigious Airport Council International World Conference and Annual General Meeting held in Mauritius.

Despite the growth and outstanding performance, the outgoing minister cited the payment of taxes on the importation of spare parts by domestic airline operators in terms of maintenance operations as a key challenge.

She said the encroachment of aviation lands by individuals and private developers was another challenge which, she said, was, however, being addressed by engaging with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources with support from the Parliamentary Select Committee to perfect titles to the lands.

Source: ISD (Chantal Aidoo & Aliyah Bayali)