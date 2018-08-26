South Africa: Read South Africa's National HIV and TB Plan 2017-2022

The strategy aims to, for instance, slash new HIV infections by more than 60%.

Roughly every five years, South Africa unveils a new strategic plan to tackle HIV and TB. These plans chart everything from prevention to treatment. Updating these plans regularly allows the country to capitalise on new scientific developments and tailor plans to local realities.

The strategy looks at both HIV and TB because they are deeply related. HIV makes you more at risk of TB , which remains a leading cause of death in SA especially among ppl living with HIV. South Africa's plan also tackles sexually transmitted infections, like syphilis and herpes, which can increase your risk of contracting HIV.

The 2017 plan features goals including scaling up access to the HIV prevention pill and expanding access to harm reduction programmes for people who use drugs.

Download the full plan.

