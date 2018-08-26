Kenya: Ancient Cuba Is a Living Kaleidoscope

I knew this was going to be a different kind of a trip when one of the ground crew checking passports at the boarding gate at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi asked, "But why are you going to Cuba?"

She had no business asking me this. I had already been through it during the visa application process months earlier, and at the airport's Immigration desk. Her job was to check whether my travel documents were in order.

Thirty-one hours later, we were at the José Martí International Airport in Havana. As soon as the Immigration officer saw my Kenyan passport, she put it aside and called over a few uniformed officers. She reacted the same with five other men -- four Senegalese and a Nigerian.

I had heard of stories but had never seen, let alone experienced this kind of thing first hand.

We were kept at the airport for two hours as they questioned us about why we were in Cuba, where we would be staying, and for how long.... Essentially, everything I had already told the Cuban embassy in Nairobi as well as the immigration people.

I do not think you have lived until you are "held" at a South American airport, and your passport withheld by an interrogator who does not speak English.

So here I was trying to understand what was being demanded of me using the little Spanish I have picked up from watching Narcos and Maria de los Angeles. Good luck to me.

Unfortunately for me, I travel to explore, which is not a good enough reason for airport Immigration or boarding gate security personnel. They don't get it.

Why would an African choose to spend money to fly around the world instead of helping to feed the starving children in those Save The Children commercials? Genuine question.

There are a thousand answers to that, but I will tell you why you should go to Cuba.

Think of a country caught in a time warp. In the 1950s, to be exact. If you know world history, Cuba's problems started when it refused to accept the US's "gift of democracy," and was hit by economic and military embargoes.

So, they drive around in colourful ancient car models that we only see in old movies and in vintage motorshows.

Oh, and if you think the cars and building are old, the religion too is ancient but alive. Cubans still worship the old African gods.

The practice goes back to the days of slavery. Transatlantic slavery.

When Africans were kidnapped and sold into slavery to work in sugar plantations in the Caribbean, but they did not forgot their past. Especially not their religion. These transplanted people were mostly from the Congo, Nigeria and Dahomey (now the Republic of Benin).

Afro-Cubans practise a religion called Santeria. One of the friends I made in Havana took us to the house of a Santeria priest. The moment we walked in, I was petrified.

Right at the doorstep was a rodent that had been "sacrificed" to the gods for protection and good luck.

The Babalawo (priest) said that they would ideally use an African rat, but importing rats from Africa is tricky, so they use whatever they can get. The gods would understand.

In Havana, it is a daily ritual for people to go to the Malecón -- a long stretch of wall by the sea -- to watch the sun set.

Families carry boom boxes and dance to reggaetón or salsa or both. Lovers hold each other and kiss under the fiery evening sky.

Somewhere in the distance, ships come and go, as do the waves and the cool evening breeze.

If there is one thing you will love about Cuba, it is the colours. It is not only in the way they paint their houses in all the shades of the rainbow.

Or the way the people can never wear monochromes, even to a funeral. Or in the way they move their bodies when dancing to a rhumba beat. But also, in their history, and how they remember the people who made them who they are today. In every corner of every city I went to, there is a statue erected in honour of their heroes.

Cubans in general appreciate kindness and do not forget how you made them feel. So you are never far away from a Cuban who wants to kiss you on the cheek and ask you where you are from.

Many times it is because they want to know how the "motherland" is doing, because satellite TV and Internet is a rumour here.

Sometimes it is because they want to sell you something, perhaps a bottle of rum or a roll of cigars. But you have to be careful with the street cigars because conmen have been known to dupe unsuspecting tourists into buying rolls of dry banana leaves. You get home, light up and start wondering why all of a sudden you smell of matoke!

If you won't go to Cuba for the warmth of the people, their colourful heritage, their historic buildings and cars, or to see how they worship the old gods of our ancestors, then do it because that is where your doctors come from. Yes, all East African countries have Cuban doctors.

Oh, and for the guavas. They make everything with guavas. Just go discover.