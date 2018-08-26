Congo-Kinshasa: Bikaba's 2018 Whitley Award Winner

The eastern lowland or Grauer's gorillas are found only in the Kahuzi-Biega National Park region in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

These great apes and the rich biodiversity of the tropical forest are the reason why the national park was established in 1970.

But the price was high for the forest-dwelling communities. They were evicted from their lands to pave the way for the park.

Conservationist Dominique Bikaba and his family were among the dispossessed, victims of what he calls, "policies that catered from 'modern conservation' ideas where the government separates humans from parts of nature."

Since 1992 Bikaba, 46, has worked in gorilla conservation and fears that gorillas could become extinct in 25 years if no action is taken.

He is particularly fond of the apes for their iconic look and charisma. "They live in societies with hierarchical ranks and I can see similarities between their social lives and that of humans," he says.

Bikaba's consistent work in gorilla conservation won him this year's Whitley Award.

Bikaba was raised by his grandmother who taught him the ways of the forest dwellers, especially the Batwa, who were in a continuous battle for habitat with wildlife including the gorillas and therefore park authorities.

Naturally, the situation led to hostility by local people towards park authorities and everything to do with conservation.

With few livelihood opportunities, the situation got worse especially following the endless civil war in the DR Congo compounded by the discovery of vast natural mineral wealth. The forest dwellers were exposed and vulnerable to illegal mining, timber extraction, bush meat hunting and poaching.

Between 1998 and 2016, gorilla numbers decreased from 17,000 to just 3,800, a loss of 77 per cent in 18 years.

Bikaba studied rural development in DR Congo and has a degree in the subject from the School of Forestry and Environmental Studies at Yale University, US.

Over time he became convinced that the only way to protect the forest and gorillas was to involve the forest communities, through projects to reduce poverty and eradicate primate hunting.

In 2010 he founded Strong Roots, a community-based conservation organisation. His team recruits and trains former gorilla poachers as gorilla monitors.

Agroforestry programmes initiated by Strong Roots have enabled displaced people to improve their food security and grow trees for fuel and building materials, thereby reducing dependency on the forest.