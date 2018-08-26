Tanzania: Former President Kikwete Leaves Dar for Mnangagwa's Inauguration in Zimbabwe

Former President Jakaya Kikwete left Tanzania on Sunday, August 26, 2018 for Zimbabwe where he will represent President John Magufuli at the swearing-in event of Zimbabwe president-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speaking shortly after boarding a Presidential jet at Dar es Salaam's Julius Nyerere International Airport, Mr Kikwete, who is accompanied by the CCM vice chairman for Tanzania Mainland and UDP chairman, Mr John Cheyo said the two countries have had a cordial relationship since the days of independence struggles.

"Some of our soldiers have taken part in the struggle for Zimbabwe's independence," he said.

Mr Mnangagwa will be sworn-in at the national stadium in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare.

Mr Mnangagwa was announced the winner in the election held on July 30 by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), results that were also upheld on Friday, August 24 by the Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

He is taking over from former President Robert Mugabe who resigned in November 2017 after serving as Zimbabwe leader for 37 years.

