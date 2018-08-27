Photo: Nation Media Group

Police on Saturday recovered three pistols and 150 rounds of ammunition in an abandoned house in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The police believe the weapons had been licensed to an unnamed person.

According to the police, they received intelligence reports on the presence of the weapons in the rented house and when they went to the scene they found a Berretta, Ceska and Flare pistols.

According to police, they were informed of the presence of the weapons there before they sought a search warrant at the house rented to a man who had left it in the custody of one Stephen Thungu.

INVESTIGATIONS

Thungu had not been seen in the said house by the caretaker for three months.

Kiambu County head of DCI Amos Teben said investigations are ongoing to establish if the weapons had been licensed and to who.

"The weapons seem to have been licensed and we want to know more before we take action. And if they are not we will know," said Teben.

The weapons were taken away for ballistic tests to establish if they had been used in any form of crimes.