27 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Recover Huge Arsenal in Abandoned House

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nation Media Group
Police on Saturday recovered three pistols and 150 rounds of ammunition in an abandoned house in Ruiru, Kiambu County.
By Hilary Kimuyu

Police on Saturday recovered three pistols and 150 rounds of ammunition in an abandoned house in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The police believe the weapons had been licensed to an unnamed person.

According to the police, they received intelligence reports on the presence of the weapons in the rented house and when they went to the scene they found a Berretta, Ceska and Flare pistols.

According to police, they were informed of the presence of the weapons there before they sought a search warrant at the house rented to a man who had left it in the custody of one Stephen Thungu.

INVESTIGATIONS

Thungu had not been seen in the said house by the caretaker for three months.

Kiambu County head of DCI Amos Teben said investigations are ongoing to establish if the weapons had been licensed and to who.

"The weapons seem to have been licensed and we want to know more before we take action. And if they are not we will know," said Teben.

The weapons were taken away for ballistic tests to establish if they had been used in any form of crimes.

Kenya

What Kenyatta and Trump will discuss at the White House

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who landed in Washington DC on Saturday night, will meet President Donald Trump on Monday to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.