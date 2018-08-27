26 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Return of 'Unbwogable' As Gidi Gidi Maji Maji Perform Together After 16 Years

Pioneer Kenyan hip hop group Gidi Gidi Maji Maji on Saturday reunited after 16 years for an electrifying show in Kisumu.

The hip-hop group are credited for shaping Kenya's urbane musical tastes.

Their song Unbwogable went on to become a political anthem that galvanized the opposition alliance NARC toppling independence party Kanu from power during the 2002 General Elections

Julius Owino (Maji Maji) and Joseph Oyoo (Gidi Gidi) who were performing at the Twaweza Live tour in the Western Region, thrilled their fans with hits which made them household names.

From Atoti, Unbwogable to Ting' Badi Malo, the crowd sang along with them and were also joined on stage by Jabali Africa band.

WENT SEPARATE WAYS

During their heyday, Gidi Gidi Maji Maji were the first Kenyans to ever perform in the Big Brother Africa, Season 1, which also saw them land plenty of local accolades and a handful of concerts across the continent.

But their move from Blue Zebra studios into a South African deal prompted Tedd Josiah to sue them.

After going separate ways, Maji Maji got married while Gidi Gidi joined a UN subsidiary body and later moved into radio.

Gidi Gidi currently works at Radio Jambo while Maji Maji is the CEO of Ghetto Radio.

Still it is safe to say they have really made a life for themselves in terms of remaining relevant in the music industry.

