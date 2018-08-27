26 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: I've Turned Down Countless Marriage Proposals, All for Diamond's Sake - Hamisa Mobetto

By Thomas Matiko

Tanzanian model and video vixen Hamisa Mobetto has revealed that countless men have asked for her hand in marriage, except for the one whom she truly loves.

The man whom she wishes to get married to is none other than bongo star musician Diamond Platnumz.

Hamisa says he desire to get married to Diamond because they have a strong chemistry which developed when they had an affair behind the back of the singer's former partner Zari Hassan.

Their clandestine sexual romps resulted into the birth of a baby boy Prince Dylan.

"Wapo wengi tu ambao wamekuja kutaka posa lakini kuoana na mtu mnatakiwa muwe na chemistry moja. Mimi na Diamond tushakuwa na mtoto lakini nina mwingine pia kama alivyo yeye," Hamisa disclosed in an interview with a Tanzania media outlet.

As to whether their child was the only reason she would love to get married to the singer, Hamisa said Diamond should be ready to raise each of her two children without discrimination.

Hamisa has another child with radio personality Majizzo.

