Kenya: Ezekiel Mutua Puts Media Houses On Notice Over Betting Adverts

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua has threatened to take legal action on media houses that air betting and gambling advertisements during the water-shed period.

Dr Mutua claims such adverts have largely encouraged children between the age of 12 -17 years to take part in betting and gambling.

"KFCB will be stern on media houses that air betting and gambling adverts during the water-shed periods and before we do that let all the media house be responsible," Dr Mutua said this week during a radio interview.

He said the habit that has led case of teens committing suicide after losing their bets and students squandering school fees to maintain the habit as well as stealing their parents' money for the same reason.

According to Communication Authority of Kenya, the advisable water-shed period suitable for family listening and viewing content is from 5am to 10pm.