Nigeria Red Cross Hosts World Youth Camp, to Tackle Drug Menace

The Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRC) is set to host a weeklong International Youth Camp (IYC) aimed to tackle the menace of drug abuse, especially among the youth. Vice-Chairman of the society, Lagos branch, Mrs. Adebola Kolawole, said the camp is a yearly event aimed at promoting youths' emotional, social, cognitive and behavioural development.

She said the camp with the theme 'Awakening Humanity in Youth and Fostering Generational Z Leaders' would hold from August 26 to September 2 at the Resettlement Camp, Igando, in Ikotun-Igando Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Lagos State.

According to Kolawole, one of the major issues that will dominate discussions at the event is tackling drug abuse, especially among the youth. "In Lagos, drug abuse is something everybody is campaigning against, and we are working with the Lagos State Kick Against Drug Abuse (LASKADA)."

On the activities to expect, Kolawole said there would be a lot of arts and culture on display. "The IYC has been tagged 'Eko Re', meaning 'this is Lagos." Acting Chairman, National Organising Committee (NOC) of the camp, Mr. Nwapa Nwapa, said the IYC was one of the Red Cross' activities to appreciate its volunteers. About 1,000 youths were being expected from different countries in the world. "We want to encourage our volunteers to do more. We want to awaken the humanity in them so they can do more than they are presently doing," he said.

Lagos Branch Secretary of NRC, Mr. Olakunle Lasisi, commended LASEMA and the state's Ministry of Youths and Social Development for their contributions toward ensuring the success of the event.