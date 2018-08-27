Cameroon: Musa Not Bothered By Tough Group As Nigeria Battles Cameroun Today

Coach of the women's national U-20 volleyball team, Musa Baba Musa has said his team is not under any pressure despite being in Group A alongside Kenya, Tanzania and Cameroun at the 2018 African U-20 Nations Cup, which commenced in Nairobi yesterday.

Nine teams are competing for honours in the 2018 edition of the championship, which draws held on Saturday in the presence of Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) President, Dr. Amr Elwani.

At the draws the teams were divided into two preliminary pools.Nigeria will face Cameroun today by 2.00 p.m. in its first Group A match, battle host Kenya on Wednesday by 4.00 p.m. before meeting Tanzania on Thursday by noon in their last group game.

"Across board when you get to competitive level, which is the U-20 Nations Cup, I think every game is a tough game. I am actually excited about the draws. You have a mixture of styles of play the Nigerian team would face at the tournament," he said.

Meanwhile, Kenya will face Tanzania on the opening day of Group A encounter, while Pool B will feature two games, as Mauritius play Congo and Egypt lock horns with Uganda.The top two teams of each pool will proceed to the semifinal where Pool A winners will meet the second team in Pool B, while Pool B winners will play Pool A runner up.