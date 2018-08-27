Kenya: New Opinion Poll Reveals Crucial Issues Afflicting Kenyans

An Infotrak and Africa Centre for Open Governance (AfriCOG) opinion poll has shown that jobs, corruption and cost of living are the major concerns facing Kenyans.

The findings also indicated that 94 percent of Kenyans support the arrest of corruption suspects while 64 percent support the ongoing demolitions of structures built on riparian land in Nairobi.

The findings further show that 43 percent of Kenyans are optimistic that the country is moving in the right direction, but 40 percent gave a different opinion.

Infotrak Chief Executive Officer Angela Ambitho said 1,538 respondents cited peace in the country, fight against graft, and the political truce between the government and the opposition as the reasons for their positive opinion.

RESPONSIBILITY

But those who gave conflicting opinion singled out rampant corruption, high cost of living, unemployment and impunity by elected leaders as the main reasons fuelling their pessimism.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was singled out by 42 percent of the population as the one responsible for the right direction the country is taking, followed by Opposition leader Raila Odinga, at 36 per cent.

Those who felt the country in not being governed the right way said that the President (at 37 percent), and both him and Mr Odinga (at 25 per cent) are responsible.

JOBS

Unemployment is the major concern (at 23 percent) followed by corruption (21 percent) and high cost of living (21 percent).

Ninety-four per cent of the interviewees said they support the ongoing arrests and prosecution of individuals accused of corruption while 45 per cent believe the Uhuru-Raila pact may not result to a meaningful fight against the corruption.

Regarding the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, 53 percent of Kenyans want the agency disbanded, as public trust bestowed to it dabbles at 21 per cent.

Whereas public trust in the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Noordin Haji, stands at 39.9 per cent.

RESEARCH

The poll was conducted between August 20-23 with snippets from previous polls done in April and May 2018.

Telephone interviews were conducted through Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI).

The poll had a margin of error of +/-3 with 95 percent degree of confidence.

"Using the National Population Census, the sample was designed using Probability Proportional to Size," Ms Ambitho said.