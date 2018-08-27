Kenya: Uhuru, Trump to Discuss Trade, South Sudan Peace Progress

Photo: Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta, right, arrives at his hotel in Washington, DC, on August 26, 2018 ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to meet his US counterpart Donald Trump on Monday to discuss crucial issues facing the two nations.

In an interview at Washington, DC, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma revealed that she has been on a tight schedule, holding numerous high-profile meetings with US and African diplomats in preparation for the meeting.

"We knew that this would happen, so we started our preparations many weeks ago. Up to now, I have held about 10 inter-ministerial meetings in preparations to present our policy paper," Dr Juma said on Saturday.

The agenda will be on South Sudan's peace process, direct flights from Kenya to the United States and the Kenya-US economic ties.

CIVIL WAR

Kenya has actively participated in South Sudan peace talks that enabled President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar to sign a peace pact to end the civil war that started in 2013.

Agoa, which enhances market access to the US for "qualifying Sub-Saharan African countries", will be in effect until 2025.

"We are proposing the formation of joint teams to review the partnership after 2025. This is to ensure that African countries continue to benefit from this important cooperation," she said.

Dr Juma met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, 37 African ambassadors and several think tanks.