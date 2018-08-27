27 August 2018

South Africa: Former Parktown Boys Coach to Appear After Pleading Guilty to 144 Charges

A former Parktown Boys High School assistant water polo coach is expected to appear in the South Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Monday after he pleaded guilty last week to 144 charges of sexual assault acts on young schoolboys.

"The accused made admissions in terms of section 222 of Criminal Procedure Act and made admission to 144 charges of sexual assault," the National Prosecution Authority's Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told News24 last week.

She added that he was now left with 183 charges which the State would need evidence on in order for him to be charged.

The abuse came to light after the accused was caught on a surveillance camera allegedly fondling a 15-year-old pupil's genitals in the common room of the school's hostel in November 2016.

He was arrested that month and later released on bail.

He later resigned from the school and did not face an internal disciplinary process.

