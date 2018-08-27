South Africa: Silwerskerm Film Festival - the Harvesters, Ellen Pakkies, and Canary Win Big

The winners of the eighth annual kykNET Silwerskerm Film Festival were announced in a stormy Camps Bay on Saturday night at the luxury Bay Hotel.

The four-day long local film festival boasted a stellar line-up this year which saw an array of short films and six feature films compete against each other to be crowned the winner in the annual awards.

Standouts of the evening included Cannes hit The Harvesters ( Die Stropers ) which bagged an award for its hauntingly beautiful cinematography. The cast of the true-life Ellen Pakkies film clinched the acting awards for their powerful performances.

Ultimately it was Christiaan Olwagen's Canary ( Kanarie ), a coming-of-age musical war drama set in 1985 South Africa, that won the top award for the evening.

SEE A FULL LIST OF ALL THE WINNERS BELOW:

Short Films

Best Short Film - 11 Minutes

Die leeftyd van 'n Orgidee

Best Short Film - 22 Minutes

Axis Mundi

Best Director - Short Film 11 Minutes

Marí Borstlap, Die leeftyd van 'n Orgidee

Best Director - Short Film 22 Minutes

Matthew Jankes & Sean Steinberg, Axis Mundi

Best Actor - Short Film

Brendon Daniels, Cowboy Dan

Best Actress - Short Film

Cindy Swanepoel, Fluit Fluit

Best Script: Short Film 11 Minutes

Milan Murray, Kromkieriefontein

Best Script: Short Film 22 Minutes

Matthew Jankes & Sean Steinberg, Axis Mundi

Best Editing: Short Film

Alexander La Cock, Cowboy Dan

Best Technical: Short Film

Johannes Pieter Nel (cinematographer), Benjamin

Full-length Films

Best Cinematography

Michal Englert, Die Stropers

Best Production Design

Rocco Pool, Kanarie

Best Sound Design and Music

Evgueni & Sacha Galperine, Leandros Ntounis, Thomas Robert & Jean-Guy Veran, Die Stropers

Best Editing

Eva Du Preez, Kanarie

Best Script

Amy Jephta, Ellen, Die Storie van Ellen Pakkies

Best Supporting Actress

Cintaine Schutte, Die Seemeeu

Best Supporting Actor

Germandt Geldenhuys, Kanarie

Best Actress

Jill Levenberg, Ellen, Die Storie van Ellen Pakkies

Best Actor

Jarrid Geduld, Ellen, Die Storie van Ellen Pakkies

Best Director

Christiaan Olwagen, Kanarie

Best Feature Film

Kanarie

Legend Award

Katinka Heyns

