South Africa: Silwerskerm Film Festival - the Harvesters, Ellen Pakkies, and Canary Win Big

The winners of the eighth annual kykNET Silwerskerm Film Festival were announced in a stormy Camps Bay on Saturday night at the luxury Bay Hotel.
The four-day long local film festival boasted a stellar line-up this year which saw an array of short films and six feature films compete against each other to be crowned the winner in the annual awards.
Standouts of the evening included Cannes hit The Harvesters ( Die Stropers ) which bagged an award for its hauntingly beautiful cinematography. The cast of the true-life Ellen Pakkies film clinched the acting awards for their powerful performances.
Ultimately it was Christiaan Olwagen's Canary ( Kanarie ), a coming-of-age musical war drama set in 1985 South Africa, that won the top award for the evening.
SEE A FULL LIST OF ALL THE WINNERS BELOW:
Short Films
Best Short Film - 11 Minutes
Die leeftyd van 'n Orgidee
Best Short Film - 22 Minutes
Axis Mundi
Best Director - Short Film 11 Minutes
Marí Borstlap, Die leeftyd van 'n Orgidee
Best Director - Short Film 22 Minutes
Matthew Jankes & Sean Steinberg, Axis Mundi
Best Actor - Short Film
Brendon Daniels, Cowboy Dan
Best Actress - Short Film
Cindy Swanepoel, Fluit Fluit
Best Script: Short Film 11 Minutes
Milan Murray, Kromkieriefontein
Best Script: Short Film 22 Minutes
Matthew Jankes & Sean Steinberg, Axis Mundi
Best Editing: Short Film
Alexander La Cock, Cowboy Dan
Best Technical: Short Film
Johannes Pieter Nel (cinematographer), Benjamin
Full-length Films
Best Cinematography
Michal Englert, Die Stropers
Best Production Design
Rocco Pool, Kanarie
Best Sound Design and Music
Evgueni & Sacha Galperine, Leandros Ntounis, Thomas Robert & Jean-Guy Veran, Die Stropers
Best Editing
Eva Du Preez, Kanarie
Best Script
Amy Jephta, Ellen, Die Storie van Ellen Pakkies
Best Supporting Actress
Cintaine Schutte, Die Seemeeu
Best Supporting Actor
Germandt Geldenhuys, Kanarie
Best Actress
Jill Levenberg, Ellen, Die Storie van Ellen Pakkies
Best Actor
Jarrid Geduld, Ellen, Die Storie van Ellen Pakkies
Best Director
Christiaan Olwagen, Kanarie
Best Feature Film
Kanarie
Legend Award
Katinka Heyns
Source: Channel24