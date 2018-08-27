South Africa: What Does the Law Say About #safeabortion? Find Out - - in All 11 Official Languages.

We teamed up with readers and translators to create some of the first graphics ever on abortion in all South Africa's official languages.

Abortion for all people with uteruses has been legal in South Africa for more than 20 years.

But many people still don't know their rights under the law and when they can get an abortion.

Don't worry, we've got it covered - in your home language.

In March, the Bhekisisa Mail & Guardian Centre for Health Journalism received funding to translate our free-to-use #SafeAbortion graphic into six official South African languages.

But social media users called for the graphic to be more inclusive and to be available in all 11 languages.

We heard you loud and clear. Because our initial funding only made provision for six translations, we decided to take translations to the people - you. Together, we spent five months crowdsourcing translations from more than a dozen readers.

MG, just DM me and I will do it for y'all. I own sesotho. But my sesotho is that of Lesotho, not Free state. So bear with the spelling - Shubie Lechesa (@ShubieLechesa86) May 18, 2018

I can translate the graphic from English to Sepedi. - Radingwana lesedi (@parata_s) May 18, 2018

Now, we’re happy to release our free graphics — in all 11 languages. This marks one of the first times that the contents of the Choice of Termination of Pregnancy Act have been simplified and translated into all official languages.

Our engagement officer Roxy de Villiers liaised with readers and coordinated the project, ensuring that each graphic was checked by professional translators from the University of Witwatersrand's Language School.

"Not everyone knows their abortion rights under the law, and not everyone speaks English. Your right to choose means very little if you don't know about it," De Villiers says.

Our graphics are free to use. But if you find a cool way to use these graphics, let us know by emailing health@mg.co.za so we can share it with others and help you get the word out.

Click here to see all 11 translations.

Then, check out our #SafeAbortion reporting guide to help flip the narrative on abortion reporting in South Africa. Because a person’s right to choose doesn’t mean a thing if they don’t know about it.

Bhekisisa would like thank: Thabisile Masimula, Sylvia Mbiti, Motlatso Modjadji, Mina Moroaswi, Mmasibidi Setaka, Vuminkhosi Masuku, Dimakatso (Surname unknown), Kgotso Madisha, Lawrence Mgidi, Mmasibidi Setaka and Beauty Nonhlanhla.

