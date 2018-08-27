27 August 2018

Kenya: Spotted an Illegal Immigrant? Call Immigration On 0745660151

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The war on illegal immigrants has gained momentum after the Government set up a hotline mobile telephone number for members of the public to report suspicious foreigners.

To report illegal immigrants, Kenyans have been asked to call 0745-660-151 by the Department of Immigration Services in a crackdown ordered last week by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

The hotline was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Immigration Department on Monday, but it did not elaborate on what the public should be looking out in identifying the illegal immigrants.

Those targeted by the crackdown failed to register afresh during a 60 days initiative that lapsed late last month.

The government has already started deporting more than 30 foreigners nabbed during the exercise.

Matiangi says Kenya spends about Sh360 million per year to deport foreigners found living in the country without the requisite documents.

"We can do more with the Sh360 million. Is it fair? I personally would like to discourage to this idea of spending public resources to deport people," the CS said.

"We can improve some of our border posts in the country using the money."

Matangi said the government will be proposing amendments to see those nabbed in the country illegally pay for their ticket back to their home countries.

Those who cannot afford, he said will be made to work for it while in jail.

Those who were registered afresh will have their personal data digitized and issued with a card that has security features.

The card will also have their personal information.

Other than 'taking' Kenyan jobs, some illegal immigrants have been accused of engaging in crime.

