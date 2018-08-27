Kenya: Hooliganism Rears Ugly Head, Once Again, At Big City Derby

Ugly scenes of uprooted seats, overturned garbage bins and littered stands blighted Saturday's "Mashemeji Derby" which was held at the recently re-opened Moi International Sports Centre at Kasarani.

The 60,000-seater, multi-purpose stadium was open to the public just last month following a two-month closure that had been necessitated by yet another case of hooliganism that followed the highly billed friendly match between English Championship side Hull City and K'Ogalo on May 6.

The league's disciplinary committee is yet to comment on the matter, but the stadium will now require urgent repairing in light of next week's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Black Stars of Ghana.

"Due process has to follow. The KPL IDCC is the first instance body before FKF. But action will be taken," Football Kenya Federation chief executive officer Robert Muthomi promised on Sunday.

Saturday's "Mashemeji Derby" ended with a 2-0 victory for Gor Mahia courtesy of first half goals from Boniface Omondi and Bernard Ondieki.

Rowdy Ingwe fans, however, started uprooting seats and hurling them towards the pitch immediately after the second goal, necessitating a ten-minute stoppage as referee Felix Ekai waited for the bottle-throwing, seat-ripping fans to get back to their senses.

The fans were protesting a foul on Baker Lukooya that led to Gor's second goal.

"We were all standing because that was a clear foul and we were expecting the referee to make a call. That is how we ended up conceding the second goal and it is very unfair," said Ingwe captain Duncan Otieno after the match.

The derby, which was the 84th in the history of the local premier league, coincided with K'Ogalo's coronation day as the victory saw them secure the league title for an unprecedented 17th time after gaining an unassailable 68 points.

It also to marked 50 years since the Mashemeji Derby was first held, which made the day all the more special for the teams involved.

This is the second time this year that stadium hooliganism has been reported after May's colourful international friendly between K'Ogalo and English Championship side city Hull City. Nobody was punished for the incident.

Meanwhile, Gor were expected to depart the country at 6.50am Monday aboard a Royal Maroc flight ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup crunch tie against USM Algiers on Wednesday.

The 18-team contingent is expected to spend the night in Morocco, before making the two-hour trip to Algiers Tuesday morning.

Gor complicated their chances of a smooth sailing into the tournament's quarter-finals after suffering a shock 2-1 loss to Rayon Sports of Rwanda last week, although they remain top of Group D on eight points, same as their opponents USM Alger and two ahead of the Rwandan champions.