press release

In the midst of the worst financial crisis the country has plunged itself into since 2011, the Swazi government has bought military equipment for its idle army. The military equipment, said to be worth millions, consists of arms and spying equipment. While the arms were purchased in Israel, spying equipment is said to have been sourced from a company based in Singapore.

Swaziland’s army exists primarily to protect the monarchy from any dissent from the Swazis themselves. Due to the fact that the king is illegitimately in power, the army has become an instrument of oppression. Specifically, the equipment bought recently is meant to be used to crush protest marches and other forms of peaceful confrontation which are inevitable in the present climate of gluttonous spending by the royal family while its citizens struggle to keep up with the cost of living.

The Swaziland Solidarity Network condemns this barbaric act of using the Swazi people’s meager resources to maintain the monarchial dictatorship. It further condemns the governments of Israel and Singapore for allowing its citizens to prop up a dictator.

Issued by the Swaziland Solidarity Network [SSN]