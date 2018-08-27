Swaziland: Mswati's Greed Set To Cripple Country's Economy

press release

Reliable sources within Swaziland have informed our network of a decree by the country's absolute monarch, King Mswati, to increase Tibiyo's shares in the country's corporations to 62%.

Tibiyo is the largest investment institution in the country and it currently has 50% shares in almost all major corporations in the country.

Initiated as a trust fund to empower Swazis, Tibiyo has since turned into a Royal Piggy bank used to fund the king and the royal family. As a result of royal control it is not taxed.

If the king has his way then that would culminate in only 38% of all corporate tax being used to fund government operations, social and business infrastructure development, human capital development, education, health, water and sanitation infrastructure for businesses, electricity, roads etc.

Moreover, this policy will further discourage the few investors left in the country, which will result in a downward spiraling of the country's economy.

We condemn this royal greed and urge the country's citizens to oppose it.

Issued by the Swaziland Solidarity Network [SSN]