27 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Watch - Athlete Asbel Kiprop Behaving Badly in Car As Drug Cheat Ban Looms

By Nahashon Musungu

Kenyan athlete Asbel Kiprop has been caught in another controversy, months after he tested postive to a banned substance.

A salacious video has emerged online showing the three time 1500m World Champion kissing and groping a half naked female companion in his car.

The minute and a half video was recorded by the athlete himself but later found its way on Facebook.

In video, the 29-year old runner and the unidentified woman gyrate on their seats to the tune of a vernacular song.

The woman appears to know that she is being filmed and dances seductively as she shows off her unbuttoned blouse and white bra.

The video ends with the couple kissing passionately in the car as Kiprop pans the mobile phone camera for a better recording.

Kiprop won the world titles over the middle distance in Daegu, Moscow and Beijing in 2011, 2013 and 2015 respectively. He also won gold over the 1500m distance at the Olympics in Beijing in 2008.

The video has emerged barely three months after the International Athletics Association Federation (IAAF) announced that they had found a banned energy-enhancing drug (EPO) in Kiprop's urine sample.

The athlete initially pleaded innocence and even accused the doping body of interfering with his urine sample when they went to collect the sample at his home.

He later toned down, claiming through his lawyer that he did not have the finances to fight the charges.

He is now staring at a two year ban should his second sample test positive.

