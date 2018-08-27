Seychelles/Nigeria: 2019 Afcon Qualifier - Katsina Utd Boss Slams Rohr's Team List for Seychelles

Katsina United chairman, Aminu Balele Kurfi said coach Gernot Rohr does not need all foreign-based Super Eagles to play against Seychelles in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier September 8.

Kurfi who is a member of the Nigeria Football Federation technical committee argued that Rohr should have given players of the local league a chance to prove themselves against lowly Seychelles in the qualifying match, the Eagles need to win to remain in reckoning for qualification.

"the 24-man list should have at least five home based players to compliment the list playing seychelles but all the players except ezenwa are foreign-based," he was quoted by SCORENigeria.

"The likes of Junior Lokosa of Kano Pillars and some of the players who played against Atletico Madrid ought to have been considered but surprisingly the coach went on to invite unknown players from second division clubs in Europe.

"He does not watch enough games in the Nigeria Professional Football League and generally shows disregard for players in the NPFL.

He stated that Rohr has not yet written his report for the 2018 World Cup. Kurfi argued that the coach was given a free hand to select his team and therefore he needs to take responsibility for the poor showing of the national team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament.